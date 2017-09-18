In the market for a Google Home to see what all the fuss is about or to supplement your already existing collection of speakers around the house? Then today's Best Buy deal might actually sway you to go big with your purchase by adding some lights and getting a free Chromecast.

Best Buy is selling the Google Home for $104.49 (MSRP $129) and the Philips Hue White and Color A19 Starter Kit for its $179.99 MSRP (though Amazon has it for $150). But if you add both to the cart, you will see the Home go down to $87.25, the Hue kit to $121.74, and a free $35 Chromecast will be added to the cart. How 'bout that? The bill will be $208.99 and the savings amount to $135 off in total. And shipping is free.

The only thing to keep in mind is that this is the 3rd generation Hue color kit with one hub and 3 lights, not the super new 4th gen kit with the hub and 4 lights. But still, the deal is nice and it's a very cool way to get started with home automation. You can play music, ask questions, set timers, control your lights, and play videos, movies, and shows on the TV with just your voice.