One of the worst things that can happen to you in the modern era is to lose your phone. Sometimes we don't even consider how irreplaceable some of the data we carry with us is. Rather than wait for future regret, you can be proactive with Coolmuster Android Assistant, which lets you backup all your most precious data including SMS, contacts, apps, photos, and video.
With just a single click you can backup all the most important data on your Android phone. Even better, you can also use Coolmuster Android Assistant to import things onto your phone, too. There's no worrying about MTP or file transfers, you can quickly and easily copy SMS, photos, videos, music, and apps onto your device. It can even work over WiFi.
Managing all your contacts on a small screen can be such a chore, but with Coolmuster's Android Assistant you can easily add, delete, or edit contacts from the comfort of your keyboard. You can even use it to send SMS from your computer, or print them out.
Worried about losing access to your apps? Fear no more, as now you'll be able to instantly export them from your device, safely storing them for future use. You can even uninstall useless apps from the convenience of your PC.
No longer will you be required to individually make backups for everything you want to be kept safe. Instead of using one service for photos, another for music, another for SMS, and so on, Android Assistant allows you to quickly and simply backup and restore all the things on your phone that matter the most. It works with a wide variety of phones from many manufacturers, too.
Coolmuster Android Assistant works for any version of Windows XP and up, and comes with a wealth of guides and tips to help you best utilize the application. Best of all? It's available for only $25.95 for a 1 year license, and $35.95 for a lifetime license. With all the different functions Android Assistant provides, you can be confident that the data on your phone is backed up and in safe hands: your own.
You can learn more or purchase at Coolmuster's official website.
Comments