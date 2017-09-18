Back in 2015, ASUS launched a photo-sharing service called ZenCircle. It's probably best described as a hybrid between Instagram and Google+, with curated posts and the ability to follow other users. But all good things must come to an end, and ASUS announced today that it would shut down the social network next month.

ASUS posted the below statement on ZenCircle's site and in the app description:

We are very thankful for your love and support through the years. Your continuous support and encouragement has shaped ZenCircle into what it is today and formed an amazing community. However, all good things must come to an end: we regret to inform you that ZenCircle will be terminated on October 16, 2017. It has been a great journey with every one of you, exploring the world together through the photos you've shared. As part of the ZenUI family, we are committed to bringing you the best ZenUI user experience, and we'll be back with more exciting features in the future. A million thanks to all of you!

ASUS says you'll need to backup the pictures you want to keep before the shut-down date, by tapping on each photo you want to save and pressing the Download button. Hopefully you already had your photos backed up somewhere else, because that sounds like a pain. If you want ASUS to delete your profile for you, you can find instructions at the source link below.