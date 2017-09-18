Article Contents
It's Monday again, and boy was it a doozy. Thankfully for most, it's behind us now. We're due for another app sales post, bringing a whole bunch of... stuff to the table. Take a peek at what's on offer today and snap up what interests you.
Free
Apps
- Chemistry $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Password Manager $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- PDF Converter $0.99 -> Free; 2 day left
- Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> Free; 2 day left
- Round Corners $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Lensinator - OCR, Object, Barcode Scanner $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Poker Equity Calculator Pro for No Limit Hold'em $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- IDareTo - Leave Your Comfort Zone $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Bubble Level PRO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Weight Loss Workouts at Home $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Natural Wonders Map $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Math Shot Adding withing 10 $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Crowner $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Linia $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- GLOW LIME icon pack HD 3D $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Talitha Icon Pack (Free!) $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Black Shiva HD Analog Clock Widget $4.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Evolve Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Minimus for KWGT Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Meteogram Weather Komponent for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- St. Moritz Icon Pack HD blue black $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Gear S2 - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- INKY Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- SLT Living $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Time Lord - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Zed KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- buttons go Launcher theme $4.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Christmas Cookie Village 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Roman Bath 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Stained Glass 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Vova - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- CPU Monitor PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Learn Korean Language Pro $7.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- MailDroid Pro - Email Application $6.99 -> $4.49; 4 days left
- VirtualTablet (S-Pen) $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- EasyEyes Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Phrasebook PRO (16 languages) $6.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
Games
- Invaders from Androidia $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
Icon packs & customization
- BERLIN Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- TRILUS Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left (why)
- Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (why)
