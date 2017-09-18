It's Monday again, and boy was it a doozy. Thankfully for most, it's behind us now. We're due for another app sales post, bringing a whole bunch of... stuff to the table. Take a peek at what's on offer today and snap up what interests you.

Free

Apps

  1. Chemistry $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Password Manager $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. PDF Converter $0.99 -> Free; 2 day left
  4. Rotation Control Pro $2.49 -> Free; 2 day left
  5. Round Corners $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Lensinator - OCR, Object, Barcode Scanner $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Poker Equity Calculator Pro for No Limit Hold'em $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. IDareTo - Leave Your Comfort Zone $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Bubble Level PRO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. Weight Loss Workouts at Home $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. Natural Wonders Map $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Math Shot Adding withing 10 $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Crowner $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  4. Linia $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. GLOW LIME icon pack HD 3D $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Talitha Icon Pack (Free!) $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Black Shiva HD Analog Clock Widget $4.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Evolve Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Minimus for KWGT Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Meteogram Weather Komponent for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  10. St. Moritz Icon Pack HD blue black $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  11. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  12. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  13. Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  14. Gear S2 - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  15. INKY Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  16. SLT Living $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  17. Time Lord - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  18. Zed KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  19. buttons go Launcher theme $4.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  20. Christmas Cookie Village 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  21. Roman Bath 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  22. Stained Glass 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  23. Vova - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. CPU Monitor PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  3. Learn Korean Language Pro $7.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  4. Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  5. MailDroid Pro - Email Application $6.99 -> $4.49; 4 days left
  6. VirtualTablet (S-Pen) $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  7. EasyEyes Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. Phrasebook PRO (16 languages) $6.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left

Games

  1. Invaders from Androidia $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. BERLIN Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. TRILUS Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left

 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left (why)
  2. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (why)