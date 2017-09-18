Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Android Police coverage: Fenix 2 for Twitter is out of beta and available for $1.99

When the original Fenix Twitter client ran into trouble with its Twitter token limit, it was only inevitable that a new client would be released, which is precisely what we have here today. Fenix 2 for Twitter is a complete rewrite of the original Fenix app. While it still feels much like the original, the modern UI design makes it a lot more pleasant to use.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Fenix brings you a fresh and modern Twitter experience. Tired of the same old Twitter apps? Give Fenix a try and you won't go back.

Support for multiple accounts

Fully customisable main screen, where your lists and saved searches can be just a swipe away

Beautiful images and videos previews, with support for external websites like YouTube, Instagram, Vine and Flickr

Gorgeous conversations layout

Mute system for noisy or unwanted users, hashtags or keywords

Choose from a selection of beautiful light or dark themes

And a lot more...

Blue Apron

Android Police coverage: Meal kit service Blue Apron finally releases an Android app [APK Download]

Meal kit services have become quite popular as of late. There are a ton of competing companies out there, with Blue Apron being one of the most prominent. That is why it is great to finally see an official app for the service released on Android. Now you can easily manage your account, schedule deliveries, and customize your menus on the go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The country’s #1 home cooking kit, Blue Apron makes it fun and easy to cook incredible meals at home. With this app, you’ll be able to easily manage your account on the go, plus discover seasonal recipes, cooking techniques, how-to videos and more. Blue Apron delivers premium, step-by-step recipes and farm-fresh ingredients in a chilled box, so everything stays fresh until you get home.

Engkoo

Android Police coverage: Microsoft's Engkoo app uses AI to help with English pronunciation [APK Download]

Engkoo is an all-new app from Microsoft that uses artificial intelligence to grade users on their spoken English pronunciations through a series of tests. This can be pretty helpful for people that are just starting to learn the language but have no immediate option to learn proper pronunciation when speaking English.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Operated by powerful artificial intelligence, Engkoo can precisely determine the accuracy of English pronunciation and score it by correct pronunciation, intonation, and pace. Thus, it provides helpful feedback to improve your spoken English.

Tez – A new payments app by Google

Android Police coverage: Tez, Google's new mobile payments app for India, is official [APK Download]

Tez – A new payments app by Google is precisely that, a new payment app from Google. The thing is, it's not currently available for any region other than India. More Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines appear to be planned for the future if the trademarks Google recently registered are anything to go by.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Send money to friends, instantly receive payments directly to your bank account & pay the nearby café with Tez, Google's new digital payment app for India. Using NPCI's (National Payments Corporation of India) Unified Payments Interface (UPI), money transfers are simple & secure with Tez.

Zelle

Android Police coverage: Standalone Zelle app comes to the Play Store

Google is not the only developer getting in on the payment app train as Early Warning Services recently released Zelle. It specifically gives you a way to send money in minutes between bank accounts in the U.S. Some reviews have mentioned difficulty creating a new account within the app, so it may be best to wait a few weeks to see if this issue gets sorted.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Zelle has partnered with leading banks and credit unions across the U.S. to bring you a fast, safe, easy way to send money to friends and family. Your money moves from bank account to bank account, with no holding accounts to cash out.

Lithium Pro

The Lithium: EPUB Reader has been around for over a year, and in that time it has developed a nice little following. Considering that the original app is free, this is no surprise. Well, for those of you who would like to support the developer as well as gain theme support you can purchase this newly released pro version.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

NOTE: This unlocks features in Lithium and must be installed in addition to Lithium. Lithium version 0.14 or higher is required.

Custom themes: The preset themes not to your liking? Customize your page background, text color and link colors. Create, delete and edit themes. You can access the custom themes feature by tapping the three-dots under Theme in display settings after upgrading.

Support the developer

More features later

Material Notification Shade

If you are unhappy with the stock theme of your notification pull-down drawer, well, I have some good news for you. Material Notification Shade is a new app that gives you the power to theme your notification drawer as you like. While there still appears to be a few bugs where the app is force closing on people, so far my experience has been nothing but perfect.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Replacement for your stock notification panel (supports Android 5.0 - 7.1.1). Not a replacement for the status bar. The app uses gesture detection to provide you with a custom notification shade when you swipe down to reveal your notifications.

Citadel Paint: The App

Citadel Paint: The App is something of a niche release, but that doesn't mean it isn't awesome all the same. You see, it's a Warhammer miniature figurine painting app. So not only can you plan out how you'd like to paint your figurines by utilizing different color combinations from within the app, but you can manage your current paint collection in order to make sure that you have the appropriate colors necessary for your plans.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Paint Warhammer miniatures like a master. Whether you’re a fledgling painter looking to improve your skills or a veteran in need of a quick reference guide, this is your essential companion. Inside the Citadel Paint app, you’ll find:

A breakdown of key painting techniques from drybrushing to edge-highlighting

Step-by-step instructions to paint any colour

Detailed colour scheme guides for a wide variety of miniatures

Techniques and tips for basing your miniatures

A colour picker: See a colour you like? Using your device’s camera, the app will find the best match

Inventory & Wishlist - manage your paint collection and prepare for your next project

Experience app for Galaxy Note8

The Experience app for Galaxy Note8 is an app that gives anyone the ability to see what is new with the recent release of the Galaxy Note8. Essentially it is one big advertisement wrapped up in an app, but a useful one that should give people an easy way learn about a potentially large purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Universal experience app for Galaxy Note8. This application is designed to provide key USPs of Galaxy Note8. It lets Field Force & FSM experience Galaxy Note8 features through their own phone(based on Android OS - Marshmallow and Nougat version)

Mondly: Learn Languages in VR

Mondly: Learn Languages in VR is a language learning app for Daydream and Cardboard VR compatible devices. It currently provides you with 30 different languages to choose from, and it helps you learn these languages by dropping you into realistic conversations with virtual characters.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Experience the most advanced language learning from the comfort of your couch with Mondly’s Daydream & Cardboard app. Learn 30 foreign languages by taking part in real conversations with our virtual characters in Spanish, French, German, English, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Russian and more.

Simplify Stores

MasterCard has been busy with the releases of the next few apps in this roundup. To start we have Simplify Stores, which is an app that allows you an easy way to manage your store on the go. Simply snap a picture of a product while you are out an about and you can easily add it to your storefront.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Simplify Stores app allows you to quickly and easily manage your store on the go. With a quick snap from your camera, you can simply add new products or update existing ones in seconds. Download the Simplify Stores app today and take control of your e-commerce store wherever your business takes you.

Simplify Payments

Next up from Mastercard we have Simplify Payments. As you can imagine, this is a tool designed to help Mastercard customers easily accept payments on the go. And if that was not helpful enough, you can also send e-invoices to people who can't pay in person.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Simplify Payments app makes it easy to accept payments from any major card brand. Stay on top of your business by viewing up-to-date transaction details, sending e-invoices and managing your account on-the-go. Download the Simplify Payments app today and take control of your payments wherever your business takes you.

Simplify Controls

This week's last Mastercard app is Simplify Controls, a fraud management tool you can access at any time. Not only can you view your processed and pending transactions, but you can check the fraud scores of each one in order to prevent fraud from the ease of your phone.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Simplify Controls app gives you access to fraud management tools anytime and anywhere. Manage fraud rules, view processed and pending transactions and their fraud score. Download the Simplify Controls app today and take control of fraud prevention no matter where you are.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AdaptivePack - Pixel + Oreo style Adaptive Icons

Android Police coverage: Action Launcher updated to v28 with support for new adaptive icon pack

All of you Action Launcher users out there will be glad to hear that the developer Chris Lacy has released an adaptive icon pack that works within Action Launcher and any device running Android Lollipop or later. This way you can display icons that fit well with the current Google icon designs used within stock Lollipop and Oreo.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

AdaptivePack is an icon pack that allows Action Launcher to display Adaptive Icons on all devices running Android Lollipop or later. For Android Oreo users, AdaptivePack provides Adaptive Icons for a great many apps that currently don’t officially support Adaptive Icons.

Google | Home service ads

Users of Google's Home Service Ads services now have an official app to manage the customers acquired through the service. Not only can you respond to your customers directly through the app, but you can track your return on investment by tracking your bookings. So if you require instant access to Home Service Ads, Google | Home service ads is exactly the app you are looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

This app makes it easy to manage your customers acquired through Home Service ads. You can respond to customer requests, speak with customers, schedule appointments, request and read your reviews, and much more.

Be visible on Google Search: Be present right when folks are searching for your services in areas you serve. Attracting new customers has never been easier.

Get recognized for quality: Google only accepts high quality pros into its program, so if you’re accepted, you’ll be instantly recognized for your quality.

Be selective and stay in control: Personally decide which leads are right for you and respond accordingly.

Track ROI for greater productivity: It’s easy to track the number of bookings you receive from Google. Let the numbers show you how Google is helping your business.

Stay connected on the go: Read and respond to messages, wherever you are.

Cox Business Security Solutions Surveillance

In order to take advantage of this Cox Business Security Solutions Surveillance app, you will first need to be a Cox Business Security Solutions subscriber. If you are, well then you can use this app to view live security camera footage, as well as watch anything that has already been recorded and stored on site or your complimentary 2TB of cloud storage.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Cox Business Security Solutions Surveillance product** is designed specifically for the needs of your business, featuring high-definition cameras, on-site video storage and remote viewing and video access.

High-definition cameras - Commercial grade, HD cameras with indoor/outdoor and day/night recording capabilities

Video storage - On-site, 2TB Network Video Recorder, enabling live monitoring or recorded video

Remote access and control – Access the system from anywhere, anytime using the web, smartphone or tablet

Supports up to 16 HD Cameras*

Video Management System - Easy-to-use video management system with features such as smart search, motion detection, email notifications, recording schedule control and ability to download video content

Essential Resources

Essential Resources is an app specifically for the Essential Phone. It gives users the ability to display any app in full screen, which may or may not be a hindrance depending on which app they use. This is due to the camera placements and the screen space it takes up. So it's understandable that users may want manual control of such a thing, instead of always being forced to view their apps any certain way.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Resources needed for your Essential Phone to enable apps to use full screen mode.

