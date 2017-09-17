Not even a month ago, Huawei released four new MediaPad tablets. They were MediaPad T3 and MediaPad M3, with 10 and 8-inch models of each. They aren't speed demons by any means, but they're good enough for what most people use tablets for - web browsing and media streaming. And now you can buy them for even less.

First up is the MediaPad T3. Normally the 10" and 8" models go for $159 and $139 respectively, but now they are $139 and $119 on Newegg. Amazon only has the 8-inch version on sale, and it's a bit higher at $124. Both tablets have a Snapdragon 425 processor, 16GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 4,800mAh battery. They share a screen resolution of 1280x800, which should look okay on the 8" model, but that resolution on a 10-inch screen isn't pretty.

Next is the MediaPad M3 Lite, which is slightly higher-end than the T3 lineup. The 10 and 8" versions usually go for $249 and $199 respectively, but they are now $219 and $169 on Newegg ($224 and $174 on Amazon). These tablets have a slightly faster Snapdragon 430, 16GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM. The screen resolution is also improved, with both models having a 1920x1200 display. The 8-inch model has a 4,800mAh battery, and the 10-inch one has a 6,660mAh battery.

All four tablets run Android 7.0 with Huawei's EMUI 5.1 skin. You can buy them from the links below.