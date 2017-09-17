Phone speakers are getting better, but they're still no match for a proper standalone speaker. So if you're looking for a way to get better, louder audio while you're on the go, look no further than a Bluetooth speaker like this Altec Lansing Porta unit. It's currently discounted to just $39.99 at Best Buy, a whopping $60 off its MSRP.

This thing is pretty standard as far as Bluetooth speakers go. The Best Buy listing claims a range of up to 33 feet, which is pretty impressive. One of the highlights is the IPX7 certification, enabling the speaker to survive immersion in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. There's also an aux-in port with an included cable, so you can use it even if your device doesn't have Bluetooth (or you just don't want to use it for whatever reason).

Want one? Just head over to the link in the source below. Store pickup isn't available, but shipping is free. We're not sure how long this discount will last for, so don't wait too long.