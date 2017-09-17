We've known for a while that at least one pair of headphones with Google Assistant was in development, under the 'Bisto' codename. Two days ago, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II with Google Assistant built-in was leaked. Now, at least one person has discovered a pair at a local Best Buy.

Look what I found early .... Bose QC 35 II pic.twitter.com/vq2zXDDb2A — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins) September 16, 2017

Best Buy has a reputation for selling devices early, but this time at least, the store didn't allow anyone to buy the headphones. While the initial leak showed the silver color, the above images show a black unit. Otherwise, the packaging is identical. Jeremy noted in another tweet that it was priced at $349.99.

We'll likely find out more information about the QC 35 II at Google's upcoming October 4th event.