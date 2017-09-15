FabZat, a merchandising and 3D printing company, has partnered with Blizzard Entertainment to announce that as of today they are offering custom 3D-printed and personalized Hearthstone-themed phone cases for $38.49. Currently, there are a total of 15 different case designs to choose from with more to come in the future.

While I can't say that Hearthstone has ever held a large appeal to me, I can totally see the draw for a custom gaming phone case. And sure, the $38.49 price point appears to be pretty steep for what looks like a simple plastic case, but it's worth keeping in mind that each one is created with a 3D printer, which probably isn't the cheapest way to bring to market a large quantity of products. Then you have the overhead of whatever cut Blizzard is taking for the use of their Hearthstone designs, and the picture becomes a bit more clear as to why a plastic phone case would ever cost more than thirty bucks.

Now, as I mentioned above the fold, there are a total of 15 different case designs to choose from. Interestingly 10 of these designs utilize the art from the front of many popular Hearthstone playing cards, and the other 5 use designs from a few different Hearthstone card backs.

It is worth noting that only Apple and Samsung users can take advantage of these cases currently, as the only supported style of Android phones listed on FabZat's site range from the Galaxy S5 to the Galaxy S8 series of devices. Hopefully, more phone types are supported soon, though, for those of you who have a compatible device and are interested in ordering, it should take about three weeks to receive your case. For a custom-made product, that doesn't seem half bad. Now if only FabZat could lower the price a skosh and I could see these flying out the door.