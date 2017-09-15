We're less than a month away from the announcement of Google's newest smartphone hardware, so you might think it's a bad time to pick up a first generation Pixel. But with the price of the new models likely to be even higher and with the current phones still being among the best Android devices out there, those of you who aren't obsessed with having the latest and greatest could do a lot worse than pick up a cut price Pixel.

To that end, Newegg has 128GB versions of both the Pixel and Pixel XL with a decent saving. Here's what it works out as:

These are the best prices we've seen on brand new Pixels since Google's last sale, and these models are rarely available on the official store. Only the quite black versions are on offer here, but they're sealed units directly from Google, meaning they're bootloader unlocked and factory unlocked. A one-year warranty is included with both for peace of mind. You also get free delivery, so that's another plus. There are five days and 18 hours left on the deal at the time of writing, so don't wait too long to make a decision.