Into the Dead's developer PIKPOK has just revealed a trailer and announced a release date for their sequel Into The Dead 2. We can expect this sequel to land on the Play Store on October 13th, which just so happens to be a Friday. Yep, Into The Dead 2 will be releasing on Friday the 13th, which to tell the truth seems pretty appropriate for a zombie game.

For those of you unfamiliar with this series, it is a zombie runner game that uses motion controls to weave the protagonist through an endless horde of zombies. While the gameplay sounds pretty basic, those of you who have tried the original title will know that the experience is anything but.

After viewing the newly released trailer (shown above), it would appear that PIKPOK isn't deviating too much from the original game's design for this sequel. What is noticeable however is the fact that Into The Dead 2 looks a lot more polished. From the hints of a tortured and regretful protagonist, the gorgeously foggy graphics, to the fittingly depressing country soundtrack, everything about this sequel looks and sounds like a step above PIKPOK's first offering in this series.

While details are still light, what we do know is that Into The Dead 2 will contain an evolving story, multiple immersive environments, as well as multiple endings. You can also expect daily and special event modes along with new canine companions that will help you through your journey by fending off zombies.

If these details sound intriguing to you, then please feel free to pre-register for the title. This can be done through the Play Store or by signing up for PIKPOK's newsletter. Those of you who decide to pre-register should be glad to hear that your early support will not go unnoticed as you'll receive a free SMG weapon along with an expected notification the second Into The Dead 2 officially launches.