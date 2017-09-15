Like many manufacturers, ASUS has its own Android skin - ZenUI. Version 4.0 of the skin was introduced alongside the company's ZenFone 4 lineup, but ASUS also promised to bring the new version to the existing ZF3 series. The update process has now begun, with the ZF3 Zoom becoming the first device to be updated.

If you're not familiar with it, ASUS is advertising ZenUI 4.0 as "smarter and smoother than ever." The new version trims down the number of pre-installed apps from 35 to 13, and it has a new minimalist interface. It doesn't look any closer to stock Android, but it's not terrible by any means. And in case you were wondering, this isn't Android Oreo, but Oreo on the ZenFone will also use ZenUI 4.0

ASUS says the system update will roll out globally over the next week. You can find more information at the source link below.