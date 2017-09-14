Google's YouTube TV streaming service has been rolling out slowly (very slowly) since earlier this year. After debuting in a handful of markets in late spring, it has rolled out to a dozen or so more cities every month or two. Today, Google has announced another raft of eight YouTube TV markets.

If you live in one of the following areas, you can start paying Google $35 per month for live TV streaming.

Albuquerque

Austin

Birmingham

Greenville

Norfolk

Portland

Raleigh

Sacramento

The slow rollout is due to the way YouTube TV works. Not only does it have cable channels like BBC America and FX, it includes local stations. Google has to work out those deals on a market-by-market basis. You need to confirm that you live in one of the supported areas, and most local streaming channels won't be accessible when you're traveling.