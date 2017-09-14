Back in the days when the Moto X could be used with one hand and Moto Maker was a cool new thing, Motorola was one of the best manufacturers with software updates. Since their skin is so minimal, anything else would be disappointing. But Motorola is not what it once was, and it's fallen behind in terms of software support. The Lenovo-owned company has just released its update roadmap for Android 8.0 Oreo.
Without further ado, here's the list of Moto devices that are getting Android 8.0 Oreo:
- Moto G5
- Moto G5 Plus
- Moto G5S
- Moto G5S Plus
- Moto Z
- Moto Z Droid
- Moto Z Force Droid
- Moto Z2 Force
- Moto Z Play
- Moto Z2 Play
Notably absent are the Moto G4 series of devices, which were introduced in mid-2016. That's right - these phones are well under two years old, and won't be getting 8.0. It's pretty unfortunate to see Motorola giving up on such new phones, even if they aren't flagship-level.
Remember when Moto devices got major software updates even more quickly than Nexuses did? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
- Source:
- Motorola
