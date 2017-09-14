Moto Voice is one of the main selling points of Motorola phones. The ability to set your own always-in voice launch phrase is something that other OEMs can't just match even today. The latest update for Moto Voice on the Play Store has added support for British English and German.

Here's the official changelog:

WHAT'S NEW Added support for German and UK English language Bug fixes and stability improvements

Now, our friends over in Britain and Germany will be able to speak to their phones as well. Quite honestly, we're a bit surprised that support for such widespread languages wasn't in place already, but hey, it's here now. Go to the Play Store to grab the update now.