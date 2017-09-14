Jaybird has made plenty of Bluetooth earbuds over the years, including the excellent Jaybird X3 earbuds from last year. Today, the company has announced a pair of new products. It's updating the Jaybird Freedom (which I wasn't as keen on) with the Freedom 2. It's also getting into this completely wireless earbud game with the Jaybird Run.

The Freedom 2 attempts to address issues I pointed out in our review—specifically, the fit wasn't great because of the battery hanging off the right side, and cable management didn't help. The Freedom 2 has a new tip and fin design that should be more stable, and the cable management system is easier to use. The battery is still on the remote, though. The Freedom 2 earbuds will retail for $149.99 and can be pre-ordered now. They should ship in a few weeks.

A more interesting offering, the Jaybird Run has no wires at all. Each bud is self-contained with its own battery and Bluetooth radio. There's a button on each earbud; the right offers, answer, play/pause, and skip, and the left calls up Google Assistant. Jaybird claims four hours of playback per charge, but the case is also a charging dock. The battery in the case can get you eight more hours of listening, and it's not too bulky.

The Run earbuds are larger than the Freedom 2 or the X3, but Jaybird says it worked hard to make the tips and fins ideal for keeping the Jaybird Run in your ears. Unlike the Bluetooth headphones with a wire, it's easy to lose these completely wireless deals. If you do lose one, there will be an option to buy a replacement. That said, I've been testing a pair, and they stay put very well for me. The Jaybird Run is a little more expensive at $179.99. Pre-orders are live and should ship in 3-4 weeks.