If you've been searching for the right portable charger, this might be just the deal for you. The Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD model is one of the best around, and with the use of a coupon you can currently get it for $22 off the retail price. That's $87.99 instead of the usual $109.99, which is good value for what you're getting. If that seems expensive at first, remember this is a USB Power Delivery-capable charger capable of charging some laptops.

This Anker charger has one USB-C Power Delivery (30W) and two standard USB (type A, 5V/3A) ports, and can be also recharged at 27W thanks to the USB Power Delivery input. According to Anker, which is a brand we trust, the 26,800mAh capacity is good for seven full charges on most phones, two for tablets, or one charge for USB-C notebooks.

In the box, you'll get a 30W USB-C wall charger, Micro USB cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, travel pouch and welcome guide. There's also an 18-month warranty to give you peace of mind should anything go wrong. To get the deal, you just have to enter the coupon code KINJA879 at checkout, and it will knock $22 off the price. Shipping is free, too, so there are no hidden costs.