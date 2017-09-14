Security cameras continue to grow in popularity. Not only do we have offerings from Nest and Netgear's Arlo, but Logitech has gotten into the game. The Logi Circle is on sale over at Best Buy right now for $119.99, meaning that you can save $80 off of the total MSRP.

The Circle is touted as a portable, rechargeable HD camera with two-way communication capabilities. It pushes real-time notifications to your phone if there's trouble, gives you live feed access, and even has a night-vision mode. Other features are also included, like cloud storage, smart filtering, and daily summaries.

You can pop over to the source link below to get started. $120 isn't too bad for this little guy.