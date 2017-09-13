We like to make fun of Samsung (and most other OEMs) for being slow to roll out new versions of Android. It's true that Google puts everyone else to shame when it comes to big updates, but Samsung has been doing much better when it comes to security updates. Case in point: the Galaxy S5 on Verizon just got a security patch more than three years after it first launched in April of 2014.
The update brings Verizon's GS5 up to the August 2017 patch level. Here's the changelog posted on the support site.
- August 2017 Android security patches.
- Fixed an issue where device was unable to connect and pair with some Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) devices.
So, don't expect any feature additions, and you're still going to be stuck on Marshmallow. However, it's great that a Samsung phone is getting security updates more than three years after it came out. That's the kind of longevity you can usually only expect from Google. On the other hand... get ready for Oreo on your Galaxy S8 in 2018.
- Source:
- Verizon
Comments