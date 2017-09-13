About a month ago, the smaller, HTC-made Pixel 2 made its way through the FCC, revealing the device's Snapdragon 835 processor and an "Active Edge" squeezable frame. Now, its big brother has stopped by for the same treatment. Unfortunately, not much information can be gleaned from the various documents on the FCC's site, but this is progress.

If any of you actually open the FCC link at the source below, you might wonder how we know this is the Pixel 2 XL; Google isn't mentioned anywhere and neither is the Pixel brand, as far as we can tell. The clue here is the model number: G011C, which was actually revealed alongside LG being the manufacturer back in June. Those of you extreme Pixel enthusiasts might recall that the Pixel 2's model number was G011A, which is obviously in the exact same format. I'm personally a little curious as to what happened to G011B; perhaps this was the "muskie" that was cancelled in favor of the current larger "taimen"? But I digress.

Aside from LG being confirmed as the manufacturer, there isn't much else to see here. While HTC included a lot of information, including images of the e-label and even some screenshots (which is how we learned about the "Active Edge"), LG has smartly opted for a rather spartan listing. Droid Life notes that T-Mobile's new band 71 isn't listed as being supported, but that's about it.

On a related note, it's literally a five minute drive from my house to LG's US headquarters. I wonder if I can sneak in and get a peek at this thing.