It's September, and however you might feel about that, one thing is certain: Google's going to release its monthly security updates. While the OTAs were pushed yesterday, downloads for the factory images and OTAs wasn't available until just now. So if you've been chomping at the bit looking for a fix for BlueBorne and haven't seen the update on your device, you can go on ahead and manually pull it down.
This month's security bulletin is available here. As Google has done before, the bulletin is split into two levels, the latter being low-level exploits in hardware drivers and the kernel.
While there are a ton of fixes (there always are), the TL;DR is that the security vulnerabilities from the BlueBorne attack have been patched, as well as others including some arbitrary code execution bugs and an elevation of privilege vulnerability related to overlays, similar to the Cloak & Dagger attacks.
The build numbers for each device on 8.0 are as follows:
- Pixel XL: OPR3.170623.007, Sep 2017
- Pixel: OPR3.170623.007, Sep 2017
- Pixel C OPR1.170623.026, Sep 2017
- Nexus 6P: OPR6.170623.017, Sep 2017
- Nexus 5X: OPR4.170623.006, Sep 2017
Devices on earlier android versions with the monthly security update:
- Nexus 6: NGI55D, Sep 2017
- Nexus 9 LTE: N4F27O, Sep 2017
- Nexus 9 Wi-Fi: N9F27L, Sep 2017
One device didn't make the list, though. The Nexus Player doesn't appear to have its September images out quite yet. Odds are it's connected to the networking difficulties some have experienced with it recently, but the images for it should be along soon.
