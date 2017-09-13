You may not have heard of Arris International, but it's one of the world's largest set-top box manufacturers. Cable/satellite/TV operators will contract Arris to manufacture their proprietary set-top boxes, which the operators then sell to their customers. Today, Arris announced that it would begin offering new Android TV-based solutions to operators.
The company revealed multiple 4K-capable HDR set-tops powered by Android TV, based on the Android TV Operator Tier. In addition to the normal Android TV stuff, they include DVR and DVB support. Arris is giving operators plenty of customization options as well, spanning from custom launchers and apps to Google certification.
It's not hard to see why Android TV would be appealing for set-top boxes, especially if you've ever used the often-terrible proprietary operating systems they usually run. In a similar vein, India-based Airtel also announced a new 4K cable box powered by Android TV, though that one is sold direct to consumers. So the next time you get a set-top box (assuming you haven't cut the cord already), it may just be running Android TV.
Press Release
SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at IBC 2017, ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) will unveil a new portfolio of UHD HDR set-tops with Android TV™ along with professional services to help simplify and accelerate the launch of Android™ based TV services for operators around the world.
ARRIS's next-generation set-tops with Android TV are sleek in design and modular in architecture – addressing the wide range of requirements for cable, telco, satellite and terrestrial operators. Based on Android TV Operator Tier, they offer Wi-Fi®connectivity and DVR options, as well as support and integration with DVB networks, and conditional access and DRM security solutions.
Complementing ARRIS's world-class hardware is an unrivalled suite of services, to help operators integrate and launch Android TV services. These span every phase of adoption, including:
- Assessing and planning for Android TV services
- Customization and integration: development of operator-specific launcher and apps, integration of content security and back-end systems
- Validation and certification: with Google and other third-party applications
- Deployment support: across both new and legacy set-tops
- Lifecycle management: integration, management and testing of mandatory Android updates and upgrades
Android is increasingly popular among service providers large and small as it offers fast time to market, greater control over the user interface, and subscriber access to familiar features such as YouTube™, Chromecast built-in, and Google Play Store applications. As an open platform, service providers have the freedom and flexibility to create bespoke branded experiences, develop features rapidly, and benefit from revenue share opportunities through the Google Play Store.
"Our new set-top solutions with Android TV bring the best of ARRIS's global scale, services expertise and latest video technology to operators who want to deliver the future of TV to their customers," said Larry Robinson, ARRIS CPE President. "Our longstanding relationship with Google and deep experience of tailoring and integrating advanced video solutions positions ARRIS as the prime partner for operators around the world to launch new enhanced TV services with Android."
ARRIS will showcase its solutions and services for Android TV at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam (Hall 1, B19), including set-tops for IPTV (VIP5202, VIP5402 and VIP6102W models); DVB-C cable (ZC4515); DVB-T terrestrial (ZT4517) and DVB-S satellite (PS5517), as well as a variety of third-party user experiences integrated and running on Android.
About ARRIS Global Services
ARRIS Global Services helps customers plan, design, implement and operate their networks and business processes. Services include installation of network elements; operational, technology and strategic consulting; staff augmentation; strategic outsourcing; and defining and integrating complex, multi-vendor solutions.
About ARRIS
ARRIS International plc. (NASDAQ: ARRS) is a world leader in entertainment and communications technology. Our innovations combine hardware, software, and services across the cloud, network, and home to power TV and internet for millions of people around the globe. The people of ARRIS collaborate with the world's top service providers, content providers, and retailers to advance the state of our industry and pioneer tomorrow's connected world. For more information, visit www.arris.com.
