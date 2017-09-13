You may think that learning English isn't exactly a priority for the world's most populous country. While many Chinese people probably have little reason to speak English in their daily lives, there are still plenty who want to learn the language, either for business or personal reasons. As Mandarin is so different, pronunciation is particularly difficult to master. That's where Microsoft's new app, Engkoo, comes in.

The app uses artificial intelligence to grade users on their spoken English pronunciation through a series of tests. Engkoo also takes into account the intonation and pace of your delivery to provide feedback that will help you sound more natural. There are daily training sessions to complete, and the app will suggest the right types of exercises based on your current progress. It can even point out mispronounced minimal pairs, which are apparently often overlooked.

Question and answer routines with multiple responses make for more flexible and personalized training scenarios. There's little else to glean about the app, especially given my Chinese skills are non-existent, but it certainly looks interesting. If anyone gives it a go, be sure to let us know what you think about it in the comments. You can grab it from the Play Store link below, or manually via APKMirror.