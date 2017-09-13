Movie and TV streaming app Vudu has become a popular option on Android in recent years. Its last big update added a nifty service that allows you to digitize your old discs for a small fee, and adding parental controls was another important recent improvement. The latest update, to version 5.3.165.52141, adds more useful features that you might expect from a streaming app of its kind.
Most useful of the new additions is probably the watch list that will help you track your progress through certain series and jump back in more easily. As a Netflix user, I can't imagine being without this, so I'm sure Vudu users are going to be glad to get it. There are also a couple of new playback features that are sure to please, such as skipping back and forward in 30-second intervals and zooming in. Not groundbreaking, but nice to have, certainly.
The most curious new feature is called 'Shop for Swag,' which it seems takes you to a Walmart page with collectibles related to what you're watching. Not sure there's much call for that, but who knows, it might be exactly what some users have been wanting. The update is rounded out with the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, and there's also a mention for a new in app feedback prompt.
You can grab the app or update it through the Play Store link below, or you can install it manually via APKMirror.
