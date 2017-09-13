We love Synology's products here, but this latest deal isn't on the company's famous NAS gear but its lesser known routers. Jordan has already reviewed the RT2600ac, one of Synology's two routers, and came away impressed. He called it a beast thanks to its good range, speed, as well as its user-friendly interface and Android app that lets you control priorities and change settings easily from your phone.

If you were looking for a router (and you're not swayed by the various mesh options), I'd suggest you check out Jordan's review first and then look at these deals. Both the RT2600ac and its older sibling the RT1900ac are being discounted around $30 on Amazon, Newegg, and B&H. Here are the links to the deals:

Synology RT1900ac $149.99 -> $122.98: Amazon, Newegg, B&H

Synology RT2600ac $239.99 -> $209.99: Amazon, Newegg, B&H

The discounts may seem on the low side, but according to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price on both of these since release. So if you were in the market for one of the routers, now's a better time than any to grab it. It's worth noting that Synology updates its firmwares frequently, offers parental protection tools, and has an expandable management interface that lets you plug in things like the VPN Plus server on your router.