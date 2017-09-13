It's the middle of yet another week. It feels like I just wrote up Monday's app sales list, which means that some of my assignments are due sooner than I thought. As much as I'm sure all of you care, that's not the point here. Today's post involves a lot of... unpleasant themes from the likes of SaintBerlin and Maystarwerk, so prepare yourselves.

Also, we have both Apps of the Week, too. Both are ten cents elsewhere in the world (not U.S.), so keep that in mind if you're an American reader.

Pin Pon $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left Felinia's World $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

TouchRetouch - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) Deus Ex GO - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

