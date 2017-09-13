It's the middle of yet another week. It feels like I just wrote up Monday's app sales list, which means that some of my assignments are due sooner than I thought. As much as I'm sure all of you care, that's not the point here. Today's post involves a lot of... unpleasant themes from the likes of SaintBerlin and Maystarwerk, so prepare yourselves.

Also, we have both Apps of the Week, too. Both are ten cents elsewhere in the world (not U.S.), so keep that in mind if you're an American reader.

Free

Apps

  1. Hue Dance $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  2. Buddy School: Basic Math learning for kids $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. Dino Tim: Preschool Basic Math $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Android Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. NesBoy! Ad Free (Emulator for NES) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. News by Notifications PRO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Tellmate Pro $5.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Fast Camera - HD Camera Professional $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  10. SnapShot - SnapChat Screenshots Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Pin Pon $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Felinia's World $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  2. ANTIMO ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. FORMA RÉTRO - WIDGET KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. iJUK iCON pACK $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. KING - Widget Zooper and KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Black Lizard Watch Face $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. Brown Sun Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  10. Lanting Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  11. Poweramp skin grey lizard $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  12. Sexy Dancing Girl Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  13. Wallpapers for Batman HD $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. Colors Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  15. Employer Watch Face $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  16. gold white power amp skin $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  17. Live Jellyfish $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  18. MI UX 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  19. Next Launcher Theme Cobra $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  20. Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  21. Poweramp skin blue lizard $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  22. Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Apps of the Week

  1. TouchRetouch - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
  2. Deus Ex GO - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

  1. QlikCheck $9.49 -> $5.99; 1 day left
  2. eTABU PRO $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
  3. My Day Reminder $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.98; 6 days left
  7. doubleTwist Pro: music, podcast player (FLAC/ALAC) $7.99 -> $5.49; 7 days left

Games

  1. Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  2. Fairy Tale Mysteries: The Puppet Thief (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  3. The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  4. Time Mysteries: Inheritance (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  5. Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  6. Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. Who Am I: The Tale of Dorothy $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Azura HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  2. Black Pink HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  3. Blue Silver HD Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  4. GO Locker theme Black Diamond $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  5. iron diamond power amp skin $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. Next Launcher Theme Iron Steel $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. NEXT theme dragon gold $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  8. poweramp skin alien green $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. Poweramp skin black lizard $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  10. poweramp skin metal brown wood $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. Poweramp skin purple glass $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left (wait, what?)