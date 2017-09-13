Article Contents
It's the middle of yet another week. It feels like I just wrote up Monday's app sales list, which means that some of my assignments are due sooner than I thought. As much as I'm sure all of you care, that's not the point here. Today's post involves a lot of... unpleasant themes from the likes of SaintBerlin and Maystarwerk, so prepare yourselves.
Also, we have both Apps of the Week, too. Both are ten cents elsewhere in the world (not U.S.), so keep that in mind if you're an American reader.
Free
Apps
- Hue Dance $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Buddy School: Basic Math learning for kids $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Dino Tim: Preschool Basic Math $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Android Voice Recorder $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- NesBoy! Ad Free (Emulator for NES) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- News by Notifications PRO $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Tellmate Pro $5.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Fast Camera - HD Camera Professional $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- SnapShot - SnapChat Screenshots Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Pin Pon $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Felinia's World $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- ANTIMO ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- FORMA RÉTRO - WIDGET KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- iJUK iCON pACK $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- KING - Widget Zooper and KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Mayan Mystery 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Black Lizard Watch Face $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Brown Sun Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Lanting Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Poweramp skin grey lizard $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sexy Dancing Girl Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Wallpapers for Batman HD $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Colors Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Employer Watch Face $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- gold white power amp skin $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Live Jellyfish $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- MI UX 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Next Launcher Theme Cobra $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Poweramp skin blue lizard $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Rarent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Apps of the Week
- TouchRetouch - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
- Deus Ex GO - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- QlikCheck $9.49 -> $5.99; 1 day left
- eTABU PRO $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- My Day Reminder $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.98; 6 days left
- doubleTwist Pro: music, podcast player (FLAC/ALAC) $7.99 -> $5.49; 7 days left
Games
- Cosmonautica $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Fairy Tale Mysteries: The Puppet Thief (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- The Emerald Maiden: Symphony of Dreams (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Time Mysteries: Inheritance (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Who Am I: The Tale of Dorothy $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Azura HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Black Pink HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Blue Silver HD Poweramp skin $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- GO Locker theme Black Diamond $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- iron diamond power amp skin $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Next Launcher Theme Iron Steel $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- NEXT theme dragon gold $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- poweramp skin alien green $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Poweramp skin black lizard $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- poweramp skin metal brown wood $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Poweramp skin purple glass $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left (wait, what?)
