Humble Bundle is one of the best ways to pump up your mobile game catalog without breaking the bank. In fact, today you have a chance to get all the games in today's current bundle for free. The "Made in France" bundle is now halfway through its run, so we're giving away 10 free codes for the whole bundle.

As the name suggests, the Made in France Humble Mobile Bundle features games that were created by French developers. There are nine titles spread across three tiers, the first of which is unlocked if you pay $1 or more. That one includes Mechanic Escape, Pang Adventures, and unWorded. If you pay more than the average (currently at $4.73), you also get Out There: Omega Edition, Sanitarium, and OK Golf. If you drop just a little more cash, the $5 tier finishes off the bundle with Gobliiins Trilogy, A Normal Lost Phone, and Dungeon Rushers.

The bundle is available until next Tuesday, but we've got you covered if you want to try your luck at winning a free code. Here's the deal.