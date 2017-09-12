Instagram took to its Tumblr blog of all places to announce that stories can now be shared with your friends via Direct. That's cool... I think. And when the story disappears from the original account, it will also vanish from your inbox. Some magical stuff right there.

You can share stories with your friends as a private message in Direct. Sharing a story in Direct is as easy as sharing a post from your feed. When you discover a story you want to share, tap the direct icon in the bottom right corner, select a friend or group to share it with and tap send.

These updates will be rolling out globally over the coming weeks.

Users will also have the ability to turn off sharing for their stories, in case you don't want them ending up in some rando's inbox. Also, if the story creator is a private account holder, then only followers can view and share said story.

This will be rolling out to users in the coming weeks via version 11.0 of the Instagram app for iOS and Android.