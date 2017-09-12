If you're neck-deep in smart home devices, trying to control all of them from one place can be difficult. A smart speaker, like an Amazon Echo or Google Home, is one option. Another is to buy a Logitech Harmony remote, which can interact with both entertainment systems and smart home stuff. Or you can buy one of each, and get $100 off compared to the usual prices ($129 for a Home, about $250 for the remote).

Most of you are probably already familiar with the Google Home. It's $129 speaker with both Google Assistant and Chromecast capabilities. It still can't set reminders, but it can make calls, answer questions, and control your smart home devices. On the other hand, the Logitech Harmony Elite is the universal remote to end all universal remotes. Beyond being able to control TVs/media centers/etc, it has Alexa built-in and can control smart home products. Going by the reviews, it's a bit of a pain to setup, but it's great once it's going.

You can buy both in a bundle from Best Buy at the source link below.