May 2017 Android platform distribution shows another big gain for Nougat and a small uptick for older versions
130
June 2017 Android platform distribution stats see steady rise for Nougat and not much else
106
Android platform distribution numbers for July 2017 show another modest increase for Nougat
84
Android platform distribution for August 2017: Nougat hits 13.5% with Android O right around the corner
11
Android platform distribution updated for September 2017 with another small gain for Nougat and no sign of Oreo
There's an Apple event happening at this moment, during which the company will probably brag about how unified its iOS user base it. Google chose right now to update the platform versions in the developer dashboard. Android is, well, not entirely unified, but that's nothing new. Nougat is still gaining this month, Marshmallow is on the decline, and there's no sign of Oreo yet.
Here's the breakdown of this month's changes.
Android version stats, September 2017
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.7
|0.6
|-0.1
|4.0
|0.7
|0.6
|-0.1
|4.1
|2.7
|2.4
|-0.3
|4.2
|3.8
|3.5
|-0.3
|4.3
|1.1
|1.0
|-0.1
|4.4
|16
|15.1
|-0.9
|5.0
|7.4
|7.1
|-0.3
|5.1
|21.8
|21.7
|-0.1
|6.0
|32.3
|32.2
|-0.1
|7.0
|12.3
|14.2
|+1.9
|7.1
|1.2
|1.6
|+0.4
The changes are pretty clear this month. Both versions of Nougat are up slightly, with a total share of 15.8%. That's still tracking almost three percent behind Marshmallow at this time last year. Every other build is down less than a percent, including Marshmallow. That version was still gaining as recently as last month.
Oreo started rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices a few weeks ago, but it hasn't hit the requisite 0.1% share to appear on the list. If history is any guide, it'll be another month or two before that happens. Hopefully Project Treble can speed things up in the future.
- Source:
- Android Developers
