Games

Don't Starve: Shipwrecked

Android Police coverage: Public beta of 'Don't Starve: Shipwrecked' is live on the Play Store

Don't Starve: Shipwrecked has finally landed on Android, but with one caveat. It is a paid public beta release. This sounds worse than it is, as this situation simply gives users an early way to get their hands on the title. While there may still be a few bugs, the game is feature complete, and you will retain your purchase once it is officially released.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Klei Entertainment has partnered with our friends at CAPY, creators of Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Super Time Force and Below; to bring fans of Don’t Starve the latest single-player expansion: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked.

MyNBA2K18

Android Police coverage: 2K's NBA 2K18 console companion app and basketball card battle game MyNBA2K18 is ready for a new season

If you enjoy professional basketball and collectible card games, then you will want to check out MyNBA2K18. Not only does it contain a CCG where you can build your dream team, but it is also a companion app for 2K's NBA 2K18 console AAA game. Oh, and there is a facial scanner built right in, for those of you who would like to use your likeness in NBA 2K18

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

The companion app for the award-winning NBA 2K franchise is back, with MyNBA2K18. Packed with features, including the ability to scan your face into NBA 2K18 from your mobile device and daily opportunities to earn Virtual Currency, MyNBA2K18 makes it easier for you to stay in touch with NBA 2K18 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Justice League VR: Join the League

Android Police coverage: Justice League VR: Join the League is a completely free Cardboard VR minigame collection from Warner Bros.

Oddly enough Warner Bros. recently released a new Google Cardboard VR game on the Play Store. It is titled Justice League VR: Join the League, and it's essentially a mini game collection that is DC superhero themed. There are 5 mini games to be exact, with each one containing a different hero from the DC universe.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

In Justice League VR: Join the League - Gillette Edition, you are BATMAN. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman needs to work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against a newly awakened threat.

Run-A-Whale

Sure, the endless runner genre has, for the most part, been run into the ground on mobile. But every once in a while you will see a new title released that sets itself above the crowd. Run-A-Whale is one of those games. Not only is the art fantastic, but the simple controls and honest monetization make for a gaming experience that is worth having.

Monetization: $0.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Are you ready to dive into the world of Run-A-Whale? So ride your whale in an endless adventure. Tap to dive and release to jump, avoid obstacles, collect coins and try to go as far as you can. Control your whale in 3 different styles: swim, slide and fly. Progress through 90 goals and face different bosses in epic battles.

Deliria

Deliria is a beautiful and atmospheric adventure game where you manage resources to build up your base. You do this in order to protect from the mysterious creatures that will inevitably attack said base. Your primary goal is to explore this alien environment to collect your lost crew members. Basically, Deliria is a mix of base defense and adventure exploration, which actually compliment each other quite well.

Monetization: $1.99/ no ads / IAPs ? (none currently listed)

--

2107. Earth has been ravaged by an asteroid approximately 50 years ago. Dimensional rifts spawned creatures that tore civilizations apart. Scientists harnessed the rifts' powers to force open dimensional gateways. Dimension LG7 allows the harvest of Delirium - an almost unlimited power source with paranormal properties. Its full potential is unknown.

Henry and the Crystal Caves

Platforming games on Android are a difficult genre to navigate. Often it is unknown how well the touch screen controls will work, which often leads to many people just skipping the genre altogether. That is why Henry and the Crystal Caves has implemented a simple control style that works well with this casual platformer.

Monetization: $1.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Meet Henry: Intrepid explorer and high-octane adventurer, with a hat wider than he is tall. Henry lives for excitement. And collecting shiny objects. He’s especially big on the whole shiny objects thing (maybe he’s a magpie in disguise).

Dumb Ways JR Zany's Hospital

Dumb Ways JR Zany's Hospital is a premium kids game that focuses on playing the role of a doctor. This entails exploring the waiting room, diagnosing patients, and learning the differences between a patients heartbeat, blood pressure, etc. Any fan of the Metro Trains Dumb Ways series of games should have plenty of fun and colorful content to explore.

Monetization: $2.49/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Visit the cute and colourful Dumb Ways Hospital with Doctor Zany, and explore three main areas of play: a waiting room full of surprises to discover, a check-up room where children can play the role of doctor, and an ambulance that visits the hospital featuring fun guest appearances from the original Dumb Ways cast.

Sago Mini Pet Cafe

Sago Mini is one of those publishers that has consistently released quality kids game to the Play Store. Their newest title is Sago Mini Pet Cafe, an educational game where your kid can learn about shapes, numbers, and colors through a friendly and cute animal setting. Just keep in mind that this release is targeted at 2-4 year olds and you should have no issues.

Monetization: $2.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Hungry for fun? Help feed your friends as you learn about shapes, numbers and colors. This playful new app is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers. Pet Cafe includes three educational activities. Your little one will be begging for seconds and thirds... and fourths.

Codex of Victory

A deep strategy game experience can be difficult to find on Android. That is why I was happy to come across Codex of Victory. Not only is it a great sci-fi themed strategy experience, but it offers challenging gameplay that any gamer can appreciate. The single player campaign has at least 20 hours of gameplay, and the fact that the campaigns are randomly generated gives the player tons of replayability.

Monetization: $4.49/ no ads / no IAPs

--

Human society has been divided. On one side, the natural course of human evolution has been disrupted. What started as an attempt to adapt to the harsh conditions of outer space and hostile planets, led to the creation of a weird race of transhuman cyborgs – the Augments.

Eight-Minute Empire

Eight-Minute Empire is the official digital version of the popular physical board game. Essentially it is a card-based civilization and exploration game. It supports 2-5 players, and each round should be over in around 8 minutes. You even have 3 levels of difficulty for the AI, which should allow the game to be approachable no matter one's skill level.

Monetization: $4.87/ no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

This card gives the player a resource, and also has an action which the player takes immediately. Actions help players take over the map, but the resources are worth points at the end of the game, so players have to balance the two aspects. Players spread across the map in order to collect points at the end of the game by having majority control in regions and continents.

At The Voices' End

If you have yet to experience an audio only game on Android, then I would say it's time to check one out. Luckily At The Voices' End just recently released on the Pay Store. It is a tale of a detective that has lost his eyesight. Through bin-aural 3D audio soundscapes, you will help him discover his forgotten history while also being completely immersed in his world.

Monetization: $6.99/ no ads / no IAPs

--

This AUDIO-ONLY fiction game is like an atmospheric interactive audio play. It is a story about private detective Clive Burton, who has been in a serious car accident. He wakes up in the hospital, but can’t remember anything about it. With the help of his psychiatrist Mrs Galway he tries to figure out what really happened.

Vault Raider - roguelike dungeon crawler

Vault Raider - roguelike dungeon crawler is just that, a classic tile-based dungeon crawler. You will play as a dwarf where it is your job to defeat an endless assortment of creatures and loot tons of treasures. As you would expect, each level is randomly generated, so the amount of replayability for this free title is through the roof.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / no IAPs

--

Vault Raider is a classic casual tile-based, one-finger, time-killing dungeon-crawler. As a Dwarf, there comes a time when you have to embark on an adventure and leave your town in search of gold, glory ... and food. It is an old tradition established centuries ago: he who brings the most gold shall be known as the Ultimate Vault Raider.

Colotwino

Colotwino is a simple tile-based puzzle game where you must match 5 or more colors in order to clear them from the board. This is often more challenging than it sounds. Thankfully the design of the game is so easy to understand that the difficulty level is what keeps you coming back for more.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / no IAPs

--

Colotwino is very addicting game, which is easy to start but hard to master. Your goal is simple - place piece on board. Every piece contains two colored blocks. Piece can be rotated. You must make group of five or more blocks with same color.

Night Run - The Dark Tower

Night Run - The Dark Tower is a vertical runner, but instead of falling downwards as you would in many of these vertical runners, you are running up. The graphics use a pleasant white and black aesthetic, and the controls are easy enough to grasp that any of your impending deaths cannot be blamed on poor controls.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Play as a soul-hunter climbing the mystical place known as "The Dark Tower". Use runes that change the way the game is played. Charge up your ability by collecting souls. Stay alive by collecting "Health Souls". Beware the obstacles "The Dark Tower" holds. Each game is randomly generated. Over 30 different obstacles.

Clash.io

IO games are quickly becoming a dime a dozen on the Play Store. That is why it is no surprise to see yet another IO title released this week. It is called Clash.io, but it plays a bit different than you would expect. Much like the old-school game Qix it is your job to draw numerous lines on a set board in order to capture as many sections of this board as possible.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Clash.io is an addictive and fun IO game where you have to conquer territory, hit enemies and try to find the way to win the match. But be careful, other players will not let you do that. Play now and try to create the biggest territory. Good luck.

Battle Golf Online

Battle Golf Online is an online multiplayer golf game where you compete against another player while both of you are trying to land your ball in a shared hole. You can even hit your opponent with your ball for a quick leg up. The more you win your matches, the more chances you have of unlocking new hats and the abilities they give you.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

It's time to get the golf clubs out and whack some balls. Aim for the golf holes or the heads of your opponents in real-time multiplayer madness. Earn coins by winning matches and use them to unlock loads of cool hats.

The Great Mind of Tesla

The Great Mind of Tesla is another endless runner, but it has a twist to the controls. You see, you have to follow a line of electrical current that bends and twists as you move. This makes the controls a challenge in and of themselves as you have to pay attention to where you will be going constantly. As long as you stay a few steps ahead, you should do alright.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Follow the story of Nikola Tesla, a true dreamer, a Serbian-American scientist, one of the most controversial characters of all time. Under-acknowledged in his own time, he was the author of over 300 inventions. He was also working on his very own flying machine, and even constructed the first remote controller.

Stick Squad: Sniper Battlegrounds

Sniper games are plentiful, but there is no arguing that FDG Entertainment's Stick Squad: Sniper Battlegrounds is a leader in an otherwise stale genre. I mean seriously, it is so enjoyable to snipe simplistic looking stick figures and watch their gruesome deaths. Sure, it may be a perverse pleasure, but I am not going to fault anyone who finds it entertaining.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Take the Shot. Every bullet counts in the next epic entry of the Stick Squad saga. This time around, world-class sniper Damien Walker and assault specialist Ron Hawkings are on a suicide mission to save the world. Embark on a breakneck journey across battlegrounds around the globe and uncover an over the top story that does not take itself too serious.

The Guides Axiom

Kevin Bradford's The Guides Axiom is a superb abstract puzzler where progressing may be difficult, but rest assured you are always given the appropriate tools to solve said puzzles. The gameplay works by looking for clues and patterns in order to build on what you have gleaned from the process. Sure this style of play may not appeal to everyone, but any puzzle fan will find that The Guides Axiom is a gem in a field awash with mediocrity.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

--

Sequel to one of Google Play's #1 puzzle games, The Guides Axiom introduces a myriad of entirely new codes, puzzles and interactive ciphers to challenge your wit, stretch your imagination and test your ingenuity in unique and innovative ways.

My Secret Bistro

My Secret Bistro is an anime-themed business builder simulation game where you cook and serve an assortment of dishes from around the globe. There are a total of 5 floors to strive towards building and there is no arguing that the art style is charming and infectious.

Monetization: free/ no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Cook various dishes from around the world. Operate your very own cute bistro. Do you have what it takes to be a master chef? Fairy tale characters come to life as customers.

WTF Game Of The Week

WondafulHouseDogfulHouse

When I stumbled across WondafulHouse I just knew it would make a perfect WTF game. This a dating simulation game, but your primary target of infatuation is a dog-eared girl. Frankly, I find it surprising that such a game was translated to English in the first place, but hey, now that it's here let's all bask in its glory.

Monetization: free/ contains ads / no IAPs

--

A dating simulation game, "Wondaful House (Dogful House) " is here. Enjoying life with a dog ears girl "Mao". In the mini game [RPG], the previous work characters "Mei" and "Kanna" appear. To rescue "Mao", you must go on an adventure.

