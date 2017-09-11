Google partnered with electronics repair chain uBreakiFix when the Pixel launched last year to provide same-day repairs for basic issues like cracked screens. Now, Google and uBreakiFix are looking to relieve at least a little stress for Pixel owners in the Houston area who have been hit by Hurricane Harvey. If you live in Houston and have a broken Pixel, uBreakiFix will fix it for free.

uBreakiFix doesn't say in its announcement that the damage to your phone needs to be water-related, but that seems like a safe bet in Houston. Hurricane Harvey caused extensive flooding in the region, and the Pixel isn't water-resistant. That likely means there are some dead or dying Pixels that were exposed to water for extended periods of time. To get your Pixel or Pixel XL repaired free of charge, head into any of the following Houston area uBreakiFix locations.

This program runs through September 30th. This might be a better option than going through Google, even if you've got device protection. That has a deductible, and Google is reportedly not sending devices to the Houston area yet because of expected shipping delays.