Over the weekend, many of you tipped us telling us you were surprised when you launched Google Play Music and noticed a banner saying you're now eligible for the family plan and that also gives you access to the Google Play family library.

According to Google's support pages and the tips we've received, it looks like the countries that now have access to both features are these 9:

Belgium Chile Czech Republic Netherlands Norway Poland South Africa Switzerland Ukraine

If you live in any of these 9 countries, you can now sign up for a family plan on Google Play Music. That usually costs 1.5x the individual unlimited plan but lets you add up to 5 more users (who would keep their individual accounts and preferences). It also opens up Family Library to you, meaning you can grant these 5 users access to all your eligible purchases on Google Play (books, movies, apps, games, TV shows — if these services are available in your country). However, Newsstand, in-app purchases, and individual song and album purchases on Play Music aren't shareable.