All phones drop in price as they become older and newer competitors come onto the scene. The LG G6 is only six months old, but with fierce rivalry from the Galaxy S8/S8+ and the brand new V30, it's been seeing some major discounts lately. This latest one by B&H brings the price down to just $449.99, a full $250 off its MSRP.

This $449.99 price is $20 cheaper than the deal from a few days ago. The G6 is rocking a 5.7" 1440p LCD display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3300mAh battery. Also on board are IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging.

To get one, just head over to the B&H link in the source. Both black and platinum colors are available. Expedited shipping is free, and you can also choose to pick it up from B&H's giant NYC store. Tax is only charged in NY and NJ, making this deal even sweeter for most of you.