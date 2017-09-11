Article Contents
It's Monday again, which means that I'm back for the first app sales post of the week. Today's list should surprise no one, but I don't get to choose which apps go on sale and which do not. Still, someone might find an icon pack or game that appeals to them. In that case, more power to you.
Free
Apps
- Cool Rubik's Cube Patterns Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Learn Chinese in 20 Days $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Mindfulness Mentor $7.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- SilentMode (SilentCamera) $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Looking Back : Time Tracker : Time Saver $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Speedometer GPS HD Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- CosmoLands | Premium Edition $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Dexter Slice $3.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Survival Time FULL $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Cityscape(s) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Last Light - Zombies Survival $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Fantasy World 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Prettiee Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Griddy Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Matericons Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Six - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Arc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Dark Moon Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Ray of sun Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Zed Zooper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- NANO Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Neo Gold Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Learn English Language Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 1 hour left
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 hour left
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- QR-Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Voice Translator Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Nature for Kids - Flashcards $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- RA-Fit $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Fitness Coach FitProSport FULL $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- AG Subway Simulator Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- The Fable of Ruby $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Acidra Tears - Roguelike Dungeon Action RPG - FULL $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Last Talk $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- 9 Clues 2: The Ward (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Johnny Bonasera $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Sproggiwood $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Next Launcher Theme glas purpl $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Clock Widget Iridium $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Iridium Next Launcher Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- PitchBlack Origins│Nougat/Oreo Substratum Theme $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Singles Vipclass $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Toolbox eXtreme $7.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- I am RICH! $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NIV Study Bible $24.99 -> $14.99; Time left not specified
