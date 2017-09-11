Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

TfL Oyster

Android Police coverage: Transport for London has finally released an official Oyster Card app

I have some good news for all of you London Oyster card users. Transport for London has joined forces with the developer Cubic to finally bring you an official Oyster Card app for Android. It is titled TfL Oyster and not only will you be able to top off the credit on any card you have scanned into the device, but you can also purchase all new travel cards no matter your travel needs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Manage your Oyster card on the move with the TfL Oyster app.

Top up pay as you go credit

Buy adult rate 7 Day, Monthly and Annual Travelcards

View your journey history

Check your pay as you go balance and see season tickets

Allow notifications when your pay as you go balance falls below £10, or your Travelcard is about to expire

Atom Visualizer for ARCore Preview

Android Police coverage: Atom Visualizer is the first ARCore app, and you can try it now on select devices

Atom Visualizer for ARCore Preview is the first ARCore app to be released on the Play Store using this new SDK. Essentially it is more like a proof of concept than anything, but what you do get is an interesting tool where you can explore atomic models through augmented reality. Just keep in mind that before you install the app, you will need to sideload Google's ARCore services framework, which is available on APK Mirror or the Google Developers site. Oh, and this will only work on the Pixel, Pixel XL, and Galaxy S8 currently.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

From Signal Garden Inc., AR Atom Visualizer is the first ARCore app to be published on the Play Store. Note: AR Atom Visualizer requires Google ARCore Preview and a compatible Android device. ARCore Preview is experimental software not supported by all devices. AR Atom Visualizer is an app that allows you to view and explore atomic models in Augmented Reality with Google ARCore on your smartphone.

Hurricane Impact

So far this year's hurricane season is well under way, what with Harvey recently hitting Houston, Irma still tearing it up in Florida, Katia currently chilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and Jose, who is still way out in the Atlantic. The trouble is we still have plenty of time until the end of the season in November. That is why it is great to finally see an official app released from HurricaneTrack.com. It goes by the name Hurricane Impact, and it provides detailed news and updates so that you can stay informed this hurricane season.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Know what to expect this hurricane season with Hurricane Impact - the official app of HurricaneTrack.com. Hurricane Impact features news and updates throughout the hurricane season that goes beyond traditional hurricane tracking. Add Hurricane Impact to your tool box of weather related apps today.

ellentube

Ellentube is a new app for Android that provides exactly what you would think. It is a video streaming service for clips from The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as Ellen's original Ellentube series of videos. While I don't know the size of the cross section for Android enthusiasts and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, I am sure there are plenty of people out there that will get a kick out of this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Welcome to Ellentube. The home for all things Ellen, on your phone. In this app you'll be able to watch all your favorite Ellen clips from the show, as well as original Ellentube series, hilarious fan videos, and more. It all starts right here.

Athens in VR

Two weeks ago Lithodomos VR released Croatia in VR, which was included in our weekly app roundup. This week we see the release of Athens in VR, a VR app for exploring Athens Greece. If you happen to own a Daydream or Carboard compatible device and you would like to explore Athens, I would suggest purchasing Athens in VR and checking out what it has to offer.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

For the first time ever, you can use your phone to take a self-guided on site tour of Athens, Greece, the greatest tourist destination of them all. Experience this immersive VR whilst you visit the Acropolis and the Agora, or do it all from the comfort of your own home or classroom.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Data Transfer Tool

Android Police coverage: Google's new 'Data Transfer Tool' shows up in the Play Store, likely a Pixel 2 system app

In preparation for this year's release of the upcoming Pixel 2, Google has released a new data transfer tool on the Play Store. This is specifically an app that will already be installed on the new generation of Pixel phones, so there is no need to install it. Really, its placement on the Play Store just means that once the new Pixels come out, Google will be able to update the transfer tool without the need for an over-the-air update.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

This system app will be automatically installed on your phone. Please don't install this app.

andromeda ★ substratum stock rootless backend

Andromeda is a new companion app for the substratum theme engine. What it does, is it enables a rootless mode for substratum, though you will need to know how to use ADB and have the developers' desktop app installed in order to get it all working. Luckily most substratum users should be familiar with these tools.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

An add-on to enable rootless mode for stock Android Oreo devices (8.0+) on our main theme engine, Substratum, downloadable here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=projekt.substratum. Thank you to all our testers in making this possible and the people who believed in us enough, you guys were great motivations.

QuickBooks Desktop Warehouse app

The QuickBooks Desktop Warehouse app is a new release from Intuit that ties directly into QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Platinum 2018. Essentially it gives you an easy way to send picklists to the workers on the floor, all wirelessly. This way you can cut down on paperwork by no longer needing to print out these picklists. A QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Platinum subscription is required.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Speed up the picking process, and reduce paperwork and data entry errors with QuickBooks Desktop Warehouse. This app works with QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise Platinum 2018 to send picklists to workers on the floor wirelessly.

Camera

With the recent release of the Essential Phone comes the release of Essential's Camera app on the Play Store. As always, these Play Store versions are meant for faster updates to core manufacturer apps. So while all Essential users will already have this app installed on their device, they can now count on speedier updates to what is so far a slightly buggy Camera app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

World's thinnest dual camera system. It uses both color and monochrome sensors that capture up to 200% more light than traditional phone cameras. World's smallest 360 personal camera. Simply click Essential 360 Camera to your phone to point, shoot, and share. It's that easy.

Fossil Q Legacy

This Fossil Q Legacy release is intended as a companion app for Fossil's line of activity tracker watches. This, of course, means the app is specifically designed for keeping track of your daily activities by way of the sensors included in any of Fossil's line of activity tracker hybrid smart watches.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

FOSSIL Q Legacy is the companion app for Fossil's line of activity trackers and hybrid smartwatches. Receive alerts from your favorite contacts and apps, compare multiple time zones and track everything from steps to sleep through the Fossil Q App.

