Google offers so many products and services, it can be hard to keep track of them all. Google tries to address this problem with Dashboard, a place to view all of your account's data in one place. But the page has never had a mobile layout, so trying to use it on phones has been somewhat of a pain.

Google announced on its company blog that a new Dashboard layout for mobile devices. You can see the current (left) and new (right) designs above. As you can probably tell, there wasn't a mobile layout at all before now. It's definitely an improvement.

Google says the new design will start rolling out sometime this week. You can find more information at the source link below.