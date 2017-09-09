Google is starting to adopt bottom navigation bars across its products, with the recent YouTube update and new Chrome interface. But if there's one thing about Google that's consistent, it's the company's inconsistency. A tweaked design for the Play Store app is rolling out to users worldwide, with a new navigation bar below the existing tabs.

Left: Old design; Right: New design

The new bar doesn't function like a bottom navigation bar (despite looking like one), instead serving as a sub-menu for whatever section you're viewing. It replaces a series of buttons with the same labels. Both the old buttons and new bar overflow to the right of the screen, requiring horizontal scrolling to see all the options on phone screens.

