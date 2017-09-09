At 11:50 PM local time on Thursday (4:50 AM GMT), an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico, near its border with Guatemala and Belize. The tremors were felt in Mexico City, hundreds of miles away from the epicenter, and caused extensive damage in the southern cities of Juchitán, Oaxaca, Chiapas. In response to this disaster, several US carriers are making calls and texts free to Mexico.

T-Mobile announced that it would make calling and texting to the country free until September 10 (tomorrow), which also applies to its MetroPCS subsidiary. Verizon said that calls and texts to Mexico from post-paid and home landline customers from September 8 to 10 would be free. Apparently Verizon thinks pre-paid customers don't need free calls and texts.

AT&T also announced that calls and texts to Mexico from September 8 to 10 would be free. That applies for landline, wireless, and PREPAID (formerly GoPhone) customers. Sprint doesn't appear to have made an announcement regarding the earthquake, but we'll update this article if it does.

Image credit: Victoria Razo/AFP/Getty Images

Home wireline telephone customers will incur no charges to Mexico from their U.S. landlines on Friday, September 8, through 10, 2017 (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply).

Wireless post-paid customers will incur no charges for texts or international long distance calls originating from the U.S. to Mexico Friday, September 8, through 10, 2017, (applicable taxes and surcharges will apply).