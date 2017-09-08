Outlook's so-called "add-ins" were first introduced to the app this February, but the feature was exclusive to iOS. At least, it was, until Microsoft's blog post today. To put it simply, it allows you to use features from apps like Trello, Evernote, or services like GIPHY from directly inside the app. It's sort of like Android's intents system, allowing you to quickly pass data between services, but built into Outlook.
While tools like Gfycat, GIPHY, and MojiLaLa will be useful for swapping GIFs and stickers in work messages, by far the greatest utility from add-ins lay with business services like Wrike, JIRA, Trello, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Project management and communication can be significantly streamlined when information can be sent to and pulled from those services quickly and easily.
The number of add-in services for on mobile isn't quite as extensive as the desktop version, and I can't find a complete list of the services that are available on mobile. But, from what I can find, the services available for Android include:
- Evernote
- Gfycat
- JIRA
- MeisterTask
- Microsoft Dynamics 365
- Microsoft Translator
- MojiLala
- Nible
- OnePlaceMail
- Outlook Customer Manager
- Smartsheet
- Trello
- Wrike
Also note, add-ins aren't yet available for users using Gmail accounts in the mobile app just yet. Considering how widespread Gmail use is, that could be a deal-breaker for some. The feature is promised to be added "in the next few months," though.
Although Microsoft made the announcement today in a post, it doesn't appear that the update has rolled out just yet. The current app listing and change log on Google Play haven't been updated to include this information, and add-ins aren't yet working on my devices with the currently distributed version of the app.
So, if you're interested in trying all the new add-ins out on Android, it looks like you'll have to wait just a bit longer. In the meantime, it might be a good idea to make sure you've got the app installed.
