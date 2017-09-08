As the novelty of smartwatches begins to wear off a little (pun intended), the dust is settling and those companies capable of making passable devices are beginning to become more apparent. Huawei is one of them, and even though the Watch 2 Classic and Watch 2 Sport weren't quite as impressive as had been hoped, they still make for a good introduction to the Android Wear ecosystem if you can get a good deal on them. If you want something a little simpler that's just for sports, Huawei announced the Band 2 Pro fitness tracker earlier in the year with no Android Wear in sight. It's now available to buy in the States.

Specs Size 44 mm x 19.7 mm x 10.3 mm Strap Length 114.67 mm + 101.35 mm Screen PMOLED black-and-white screen Weight Approximately 21 g Bluetooth 2.4 GHz; Bluetooth 4.2 protocol; Bluetooth connection distance < 10 m (in an open area) Sensors 3-axis accelerometer; detached PPG cardio tachometer; infrared wear sensor Compatibility Android 4.4 or higher, iOS 8.0 or higher Charging Method Two PIN charging port, connected to charging cradle through clip

Features include standalone GPS, 5ATM water resistance, continuous heart rate monitoring, and a "Professional Run Coach". You'll also get a comprehensive sleep tracker and some notifications from your phone, such as incoming calls and emails. Remember, this isn't an Android Wear device, so in terms of receiving information from your phone things are fairly limited.

The battery is 105mAh and should last around 21 days on standby or 7 days with a normal amount of usage. You can get it on Amazon right now for $69, and that seems like a decent enough price for what you get. It's available in black, blue, or red colorways. There's also a lower specced non-pro model, but there's no word on when or if that will be released in the US.

Source:

Amazon