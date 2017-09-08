Article Contents
As the novelty of smartwatches begins to wear off a little (pun intended), the dust is settling and those companies capable of making passable devices are beginning to become more apparent. Huawei is one of them, and even though the Watch 2 Classic and Watch 2 Sport weren't quite as impressive as had been hoped, they still make for a good introduction to the Android Wear ecosystem if you can get a good deal on them. If you want something a little simpler that's just for sports, Huawei announced the Band 2 Pro fitness tracker earlier in the year with no Android Wear in sight. It's now available to buy in the States.
Specs
|Size
|44 mm x 19.7 mm x 10.3 mm
|Strap Length
|114.67 mm + 101.35 mm
|Screen
|PMOLED black-and-white screen
|Weight
|Approximately 21 g
|Bluetooth
|2.4 GHz; Bluetooth 4.2 protocol; Bluetooth connection distance < 10 m (in an open area)
|Sensors
|3-axis accelerometer; detached PPG cardio tachometer; infrared wear sensor
|Compatibility
|Android 4.4 or higher, iOS 8.0 or higher
|Charging Method
|Two PIN charging port, connected to charging cradle through clip
Features include standalone GPS, 5ATM water resistance, continuous heart rate monitoring, and a "Professional Run Coach". You'll also get a comprehensive sleep tracker and some notifications from your phone, such as incoming calls and emails. Remember, this isn't an Android Wear device, so in terms of receiving information from your phone things are fairly limited.
The battery is 105mAh and should last around 21 days on standby or 7 days with a normal amount of usage. You can get it on Amazon right now for $69, and that seems like a decent enough price for what you get. It's available in black, blue, or red colorways. There's also a lower specced non-pro model, but there's no word on when or if that will be released in the US.
Huawei's next generation wearable upgraded with standalone GPS, 5ATM water resistance and multi-sport functions PLANO, Texas, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Device USA today announced that the HUAWEI Band 2 Pro is arriving in the U.S. With the same bold design as the HUAWEI Band 2, the Band 2 Pro features standalone GPS, 5ATM water resistance, continuous heart rate monitoring and relaxation training, as well as fitness tracking for running, walking, swimming and general daily physical activities. The HUAWEI Band 2 Pro joins the growing lineup of Huawei smart watches and fitness trackers, and is available beginning today for MSRP $69.99 at Amazon.com. "Behind the development of the HUAWEI Band 2 Pro is a desire to build a fitness tracker that supports our digital and physical lives while still maintaining an attractive look and feel," said Vincent Wen, Vice President, Huawei Device USA. "Regardless of where adventures may lead, we're proud to say the Band 2 Pro and our lineup of wearables are there to help support everyone's desire for more active lifestyles." HUAWEI Band 2 Pro delivers a number of notable features, including: The HUAWEI Band 2 Pro boasts a 105 mAh battery for seven days of continuous use on a single charge or 21 days on standby. Key Product Specs: Pricing and Availability About Huawei Consumer Business Group Huawei smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, and device cloud services are available in more than 170 countries and used by a third of the world's population. Today, Huawei is the third largest smartphone maker globally and its worldwide network is built on 20 years of telecommunications experience and expertise. With sixteen R&D centers located across the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China, Huawei is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advancements and user experiences to its customers. For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/us.
HUAWEI Band 2 Pro Fitness Tracker Now Available in the U.S.
Huawei smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, and device cloud services are available in more than 170 countries and used by a third of the world's population. Today, Huawei is the third largest smartphone maker globally and its worldwide network is built on 20 years of telecommunications experience and expertise. With sixteen R&D centers located across the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China, Huawei is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advancements and user experiences to its customers. For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/us.
