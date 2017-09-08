If you're looking for a new pair of Bluetooth earphones designed for an athletic lifestyle, then Amazon just might have the deal for you today. You can pick up the blue Plantronics BackBeat FIT Wireless for $89.99, a total savings of $35.

While my personal experience with Plantronics' portfolio of products is rather limited, the company seems to be one of Rita's favorites. In her review of the BackBeat FIT, she called out the great battery life, fit, and sound quality as the best aspects. And what she perceived as downsides were relatively minor in comparison.

The BackBeat FIT sports an IP57 water- and sweat-resistance rating, meaning that you can take it with you anywhere without worry. Firmware updates are pushed wirelessly through the Plantronics companion app, which is a great touch. Keep in mind that this deal only encompasses the Power Blue model. If you're interested, you can head over to the source link below to get started.