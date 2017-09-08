We've reached the end of another week — I hope that your Friday has been great so far. This obviously means that it's time for the final apps sales post for the first full week of September. Before you go, be sure to go back to Wednesday's list. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Free

Apps

  1. Push Notification Tester $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  2. Weather Route $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  3. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Feelm Rosy - Analog Filters $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Looking Back : Time Tracker : Time Saver $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. NavMusic $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. 1979 Revolution: Black Friday $4.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  2. AngL $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  3. Flip: Mind & Memory Game $1.49 -> Free; 1 hour left
  4. The Haunting of Willow Hill $1.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
  5. Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. My Little Town Premium $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. 4x4 Safari 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  10. 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  11. Aim Cannon $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  12. VR Run $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  13. Zombie Fortress : Ice Age Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Gear Sun $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  4. H2O UI - Icon Pack (Plus) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. G-Stomper Rhythm Premium Key $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  2. How to Draw Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  3. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  4. How to Tie a Tie Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  5. Origami Instructions Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. Digital Scale PRO - weight estimator simulator $3.99 -> $2.49; 1 day left

Games

  1. Math Shot $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. Machinarium $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  3. Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  4. Evhacon 2 HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  5. Frederic: Director's Cut $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. Frederic - Evil Strikes Back $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. Frederic Resurrection of Music $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  8. Iesabel $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Merchants of Kaidan $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  10. Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. Sparkle 2 Evo $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  12. Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  13. Sparkle ZERO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Teddy Floppy Ear: Mt Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  16. Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  17. The Dolls: Reborn $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  18. The Dweller $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  19. The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  20. Violett $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Envy Icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  2. 2 Battery Pro - Battery Saver $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left