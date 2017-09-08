We've reached the end of another week — I hope that your Friday has been great so far. This obviously means that it's time for the final apps sales post for the first full week of September. Before you go, be sure to go back to Wednesday's list. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left Envy Icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left