Before you go, be sure to go back to Wednesday's list.
Free
Apps
- Push Notification Tester $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Weather Route $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- TypIt Pro - Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Feelm Rosy - Analog Filters $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; 6 days left
- Looking Back : Time Tracker : Time Saver $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- NavMusic $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday $4.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Flip: Mind & Memory Game $1.49 -> Free; 1 hour left
- The Haunting of Willow Hill $1.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- My Little Town Premium $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- 4x4 Safari 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- 13 DAYS OF LIFE $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Aim Cannon $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- VR Run $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Zombie Fortress : Ice Age Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Gear Sun $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- H2O UI - Icon Pack (Plus) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- G-Stomper Rhythm Premium Key $5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- How to Draw Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Origami Instructions Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Digital Scale PRO - weight estimator simulator $3.99 -> $2.49; 1 day left
Games
- Math Shot $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Machinarium $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Evhacon 2 HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Frederic: Director's Cut $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Frederic - Evil Strikes Back $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Frederic Resurrection of Music $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Iesabel $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Merchants of Kaidan $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sparkle 2 Evo $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Sparkle ZERO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Kayaking $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Mt Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Teddy Floppy Ear: The Race $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Dolls: Reborn $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Dweller $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- The Final Take $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Violett $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Envy Icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- 2 Battery Pro - Battery Saver $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
