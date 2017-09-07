Another school year is about to kick off, and Spotify has a new promotion to save college students some money. Eligible individuals can now get Spotify Premium for just $4.99 per month, and they'll throw in a Hulu subscription. Yep, both services for five bucks. If you already have the Spotify student deal, you get Hulu automatically. It's hard to argue with that.

This bundle includes the standard unlimited Spotify streaming plan with no ads. It can be used on all your devices and supports offline caching, playlists, and more. That service usually costs $9.99 per month. The Hulu plan is the base-level "limited commercial" option, which would otherwise run you $7.99 each month. If you already pay for Hulu, your plan can be merged with the new Spotify bundle. However, there's no way to upgrade to the commercial-free version or add extra services like HBO.

Spotify won't let just anyone with a .edu address sign up as a student, though. You need to verify that you are indeed a US college student by going through a service called SheerID. Once verified, you get the bundle price for 12 months. After that, you can re-certify if you're still a student. If not, you have to go back to paying $10 per month for Spotify, and you lose Hulu.