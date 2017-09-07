London has a pretty advanced transport system by most metrics, and payments are pretty easy these days, either with a special pay-as-you-go pass called an Oyster Card or with almost any contactless bank card. Most Londoners (like myself) have long been clamoring for a better way to manage our Oysters, as you currently have to queue for a machine or go to the website if you want to check your balance or make a top-up. Thankfully, Transport for London (TfL) has finally given us an easier way and launched an official Oyster Card app for Android.

For those who haven't been to the UK capital, the contactless Oyster Card can be used on all forms of public transport in the city, and can also be loaded with Travelcards – season tickets of varying durations. While the TfL website is a perfectly acceptable method for managing your travel, it's still no substitute for the experience you can get with a dedicated app. The list of features for TfL Oyster is as follows:

• Top up pay as you go credit

• Buy adult rate 7 Day, Monthly and Annual Travelcards

• View your journey history

• Check your pay as you go balance and see season tickets

• Allow notifications when your pay as you go balance falls below £10, or your Travelcard is about to expire

If there's one complaint it would be that you can't plan journeys with it, but that's what Google Maps or Citymapper are for. Being able to view your journey history will be really useful, especially when trying to piece together those drunken memories after a few too many pints of ale. Most helpful of all, however, will be the notifications reminding you to top up. There's nothing worse than rushing into a hectic tube station before getting blocked at the gate and having to trundle back through a wall of angry commuters. Londoners, you know that feeling.