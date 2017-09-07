In July, Nova Launcher began testing a new feature in v5.4 beta: Sesame Shortcuts. Thanks to an integration with this third-party app, you could use Nova's app search and shortcuts to jump into a specific place or page inside more than 20 apps. For WhatsApp that means specific conversations, for Netflix it's about movies and shows, and there are more granular links for Spotify, Waze, Yelp, YouTube, Tasker, Reddit, and so on. Now that feature is out of beta and ready for primetime.

With v5.4.1, Sesame Shortcuts and a few other small changes are available to everyone on the stable channel of Nova. Here's the changelog:

-New App Search animation

-Sesame Shortcut integration for long-press shortcuts and app search

-Ability to hide navbar on Samsung S8 (Nova Settings > Look and Feel)

-Update round searchbar style

-Improvements for Android Oreo

-Bug fixes and optimizations

If you want to give it a try, Nova 5.4.1 should already be live on the Play Store for everyone, but you can also grab the file from APK Mirror. You'll also need the separate Sesame Shortcuts app to see that particular feature.