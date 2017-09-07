Duolingo's Korean for English speakers language learning page has been asking for people to sign up for a while now. It's one of the top languages people register their interest in and today the course is finally launching.

While I don't see the option in my Duolingo app yet, the lesson courses should show up soon — today, hopefully. They follow the same style as Duolingo's other courses, using fun cards, associations, listening skills, and a gamification aspect to keep you coming back for more lessons to improve your new language skills. Korean isn't the first East Asian language supported (Japanese and Vietnamese are already available), but it serves to grow Duolingo's coverage and appeal.

The other course that's coming soon to Duolingo is, believe it or not, Klingon. The Klingon sign-up page already shows more than 140K users are interested in learning the Star Trek language and a promised launch date of September 15. Though that date might be a bit flexible, but we hear it should still be live before the end of the month.

If you want to give either of these two languages a try, download the Duolingo app for free from the Play Store below. You can check for Korean to see if it's showing up for you and while you wait for Klingon maybe try some other language. I've been having fun learning Spanish with the app.