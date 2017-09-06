Google's Jamboard looks like an awesome collaborative cloud-based whiteboard for enterprises. I haven't used one, like almost everyone here, but if I worked in a physical company (the virtual AP offices don't count), I'd probably be begging my boss to get us one. Jamboard was launched in May in the US and now it's rolling over the Atlantic to the UK.

If your company uses G Suite (Basic, Business, Enterprise, or Education, though the latter will have to satisfy some requirements), you can now purchase the Jamboard for £3,999 in the UK. That's excluding VAT. My math says that a 20% VAT would put this at roughly £4,799, which is a staggering $6277. Give or take a few pennies. Ouch.

The price includes two styluses, one eraser, and one wall mount. But if you want the nifty rolling stand, that'll be another £1,199, again excluding VAT. And the mandatory annual fee is £498, also excluding VAT though I'm not sure VAT applies for a service and not a product. Might be.

Thankfully, if you order before the end of the year, you'll receive a 50% off discount on the first year's fee (£249) and a small discount on the rolling stand (£1,000). I'm sure the price will be justifiable for some companies, but boy oh boy, does it seem exorbitant to me. If you want to learn more, check Google's announcement post below.