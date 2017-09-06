The September 2017 Android security update is here, and the bulletin contains the usual details about vulnerabilities that could be affecting various Android devices. Images and OTAs that include the September patches should protect against any possible issues, but so far they're only available for the Nexus 9 on Android 7.1.1. There are no Android 8.0 Oreo images with September patches for Pixel or Nexus devices live yet, but it shouldn't be too long before they are added.
You can take a look at the security bulletin if you're interested in learning what the September patches are protecting against. Google lists the most dangerous vulnerability as one that affects the media framework and potentially enables a remote attacker access to a device via a special file. As always it's important that these patches are installed on devices as soon as possible, but it's up to OEMs to make sure non-Pixel/Nexus devices are updated in a timely fashion.
When the updates for Google devices are ready, you'll find the factory images here and full OTA images here. We'll update this post to let you know, of course. Most Pixel/Nexus owners don't have to worry about these anyway, as over-the-air updates should be on their way to devices shortly.
