Facebook has made a lot of choices that people don't like, such as separating Messenger from the main Facebook app, making the Facebook app slow and huge, adding a ton of bloat to Messenger, etc. I could go on and on. But this latest potential addition could be the worst yet, at least to our eyes.
NEW: Facebook is testing coloured comments… This is going to look a mess!
h/t @absoluut pic.twitter.com/boqKTeG0JN
— Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017
The feature looks to be in testing currently (and we hope it stays there forever). Twitter user Evert Groot seems like the first one to have posted about this, and his screenshots have revealed these colored comments are a major eyesore. It looks like you'll be able to choose from seven eye-hurting colors/gradients, including orange, bright green, and purple. Luckily, the backgrounds look to be limited to mobile, at least for now.
Just noticing it only pops up on mobile, on desktop it's plain text. pic.twitter.com/Iy5gIQuynZ
— Evert Groot 🙃🎵 (@absoluut) September 6, 2017
We just got used to the circular new aesthetic on both mobile and web, and now we might have to deal with this. The Next Web notes that Myspace also allowed users to post colorful comments in the early 2000s, and we all know the direction that social media platform went in. Facebook, you've been warned.
- Source:
- @absoluut (Twitter)
- Via:
- The Next Web
